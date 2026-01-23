What the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges means for Agenda 2063

As China and Africa move into the 2026 Year of People-to-People Exchanges, both sides are placing emphasis on cooperation in culture, education, youth, tourism, and social engagement. Nearly 600 activities are planned across the continent and China, underscoring a shared belief that development is ultimately about people.

Erastus Mwencha, former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, said launching a dedicated year of exchanges carries both symbolic and practical significance for Africa.

"Launching at the African Union symbolizes two things," Mwencha noted. "First, the African Union is the collective voice of Africa. And second, it shows that under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Africa is recognized as a principal partner."

According to Mwencha, people-to-people exchanges are not a secondary pillar of development but a foundational one.

"Development does not take place in a vacuum," he said. "Culture is part of our development. Cultural appreciation helps us share development experiences and build stronger bonds, which form the foundation for prosperity."

He linked this people-centered approach directly to Agenda 2063, the African Union's long-term development blueprint, which emphasizes dignity, cultural confidence, integration, and inclusive growth.

Reflecting on President Xi Jinping's message to the launch ceremony, which highlighted mutual learning among civilizations, Mwencha said the emphasis aligns closely with Africa's own historical journey.

"Africa's modernization is not abstract," he explained. "It is education, it is culture, it is being allowed to express yourself and be appreciated as an equal partner in global development."

Among the announced activities for 2026, Mwencha highlighted education, technology transfer, youth exchanges, tourism, and trade as areas with the potential for the greatest long-term impact.

"Many of these priorities sit at the very core of Africa's Agenda 2063," he said. "They are not randomly picked. They are carefully aligned with the Africa we want."

At the same time, Mwencha acknowledged persistent obstacles to deeper people-to-people ties, especially negative media narratives.

"One of the biggest challenges is the narrative that continues to portray Africa as a lost cause," he said. "This affects investment, movement, and how people see one another."

Mwencha stressed that skills development, digitalization, industrialization, and green development must accompany cultural exchanges if Africa is to avoid being left behind in a rapidly changing global economy.

"Africa and China together represent more than 30 percent of the world's population," he said. "This is a huge reservoir of talent and opportunity, if we invest in skills and technology."

As global uncertainty grows, Mwencha argued that people-to-people cooperation remains central to building an all-weather China-Africa community of shared future for the new era.

"That future can only be shared if no one is left behind," he said. "This is the spirit of both Confucius and Ubuntu, and it is the bedrock of China-Africa cooperation."