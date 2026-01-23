LINE

China Coast Guard rescues Philippine crew near Huangyan Dao

2026-01-23

On Friday, the Chinese Coast Guard dispatched two vessels to rescue 21 Philippine crew members aboard a foreign cargo ship that capsized in waters near Huangyan Dao.

 

 

 
 

