Japan's cabinet approves decision to dissolve lower house

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet on Friday approved a decision to dissolve the 465-seat House of Representatives.

Although prime ministers are constitutionally empowered to dissolve the lower house, this marks the first such move at the start of a regular Diet session in 60 years.

According to NHK, the House of Representatives will formally disband later in the day, with lawmakers present, at the opening of the ordinary Diet session. The cabinet is then expected to meet again to confirm the timetable for the upcoming general election.

Takaichi, who took office in October, announced on Monday that she would dissolve the lower house on Friday and call a general election for Feb 8, seeking to capitalize on her cabinet's strong approval ratings.

The election will also mark the debut of candidates from a newly formed opposition bloc, the Centrist Reform Alliance, launched by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, the latter having served as a coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for 26 years.

The previous House of Representatives election was held in October 2024.