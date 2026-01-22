Xi stresses need to get new five-year plan off to a sound start

A special study session for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on the morning of Jan 20. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony, emphasizing the need to continuously deepen the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, better unify thinking and pool efforts, steadily promote various tasks under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and strive to get the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) off to a sound start.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the opening ceremony. Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, and Vice President Han Zheng attended the opening ceremony.

Xi pointed out that formulating and implementing five-year plans constitutes an important experience of the CPC in governing the country, and an important political advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics. It facilitates the exercise of the Party's leadership, the pooling of resources for major initiatives, the forward-looking identification of strategic issues, and the continuity of various undertakings. In the long-term practice of formulating and implementing five-year plans, the CPC has accumulated rich experience, including upholding the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, proceeding from reality, ensuring nationwide coordination, upholding democracy and pooling wisdom, and abiding by the principle of making plans according to the law. We must strengthen confidence in our system and continuously carry forward this advantage in light of new realities, he said.

Xi emphasized that the strategic arrangements for economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period were made at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and we must have a comprehensive, thorough and precise understanding of them. By comprehensive, it means the guiding principles of the plenary session must be understood with an overall vision, and the arrangements must be grasped as a whole, and we must not attend to some while neglecting others. By thorough, we should not just know about the arrangements but also understand why they were so made and how they should be implemented. By precise, it means we must be clear about the extent to which policies should be implemented, and know where to draw the line, and we must be well aware of what should be done, what can be done must be done with utmost efforts no matter how difficult it is, and what should never be done.

Xi pointed out that China's development has strategic opportunities but faces challenges and risks at the same time, and uncertainties and unpredictable factors are on the increase. As far as analysis of situation is concerned, we need to take into consideration all factors, but at the same time, we also need to take particular care of some key factors such as fresh changes in the international situation, the new round of technological revolution and the transformation of industries. It is imperative to have an overall view of the situation and a long-term vision. We must maintain strategic resolve and make meticulous tactical arrangement, so as to constantly boost the certainty and sustainability of our country's development, he said.

Xi stressed that it is an important strategic task during the 15th Five-Year Plan period to develop a modern industrial system and realize overall upgrading of China's industrial system. All regions and industries must get to know about the roles they should play, keep their development intelligent, green and integrated, give play to their comparative advantages, and create a dynamic landscape where upstream and downstream industries are interconnected, each fulfills its strengths and makes concerted efforts in the same direction. It is essential to keep the share of manufacturing industries in the national economy at an appropriate level, and expand and strengthen advanced manufacturing. New quality productive forces should be developed in light of local conditions, and deep integration of technological and industrial innovation should be boosted. A modernized infrastructure should be developed.

Xi pointed out that with a large population, a vast market, a complete industrial system, and strong development momentum, China is well-positioned to accelerate the creation of a new development pattern. It is important to keep the domestic economy as the mainstay, properly manage the relationships between consumption and investment and between demand and supply, work toward improving people's living standards while increasing consumer spending, and combine investment in physical assets with investment in human capital. The quality and efficiency of the national economic flow should be further improved to make domestic demand the main driver of economic growth. Work should be done to strengthen the domestic economic flow to enhance the autonomy of expanding high-standard opening up, and to expand international economic flow to boost the vitality of domestic reform and development, so as to achieve internal and external connectivity as well as mutual reinforcement.

Xi also stressed that economic development and social development are mutually reinforcing and must progress in a coordinated and synchronized manner. Priority should be given to improving the well-being of the people in promoting social development, and it is imperative to steadily raise people's quality of life while promoting economic development. The role of Party building as guidance must be maintained, and the rule of law as a guarantee for development must be strengthened. Work at primary level must be done well to boost social governance. Same importance must be attached to development and security, and work must be done to effectively prevent and defuse various types of risks so that national security and social stability will be safeguarded in a sound manner.

Xi pointed out that it is imperative to ensure that decision-making is sound, democratic, and law-based in formulating national and local 15th five-year plans and sector-specific plans. Local and sector-specific plans must be aligned with the national overall plan, and reflect the spirit and requirements of the national overall plan. At the same time, practical measures should be taken, in accordance with actual conditions, to unify needs and possibilities, and ensure that the plans are feasible and effective once set.

Xi stressed that, to successfully achieve the goals and tasks of the 15th Five-Year Plan, it is imperative to focus on enhancing the ability and competence of the Party in leading economic and social development. Officials at all levels, especially leading ones, must engage in more learning, study the Party's new theories, raise their level of expertise, and sharpen their skills in doing specific work. It is essential to have a correct understanding of what it means to perform well and act in accordance with it, and, in line with the way things should be done, take the initiative to deliver results for the people through hard work in a down-to-earth manner. It is imperative to carry forward fighting spirit, muster courage to step forward and tackle difficulties head on, and become capable of navigating risks, facing challenges and overcoming obstacles. It is essential to maintain a tough stance in fighting against corruption, allow neither a moment of pause nor an inch of concession, and take coordinated steps to see that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity or desire to be corrupt.

While presiding over the opening ceremony, Li Qiang said that General Secretary Xi's important speech is profound, insightful and inspiring, and of great political, theoretical, pertinent and guiding significance. It is of great importance in helping the whole Party, especially senior officials, deeply understand the major achievements in the cause of the Party and the country during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, accurately master the guiding principles, main targets and key tasks for economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, maintain strategic resolve, strengthen confidence in victory, and strive to open up new ground for Chinese modernization. It is imperative to gain a thorough understanding of the rich connotations, essential tenets, and practical requirements of General Secretary Xi's important speech, profoundly understand the decisive significance of the "Two Affirmations," resolutely act on the "Two Upholds," and consciously align thoughts and actions with the spirit of his important speech and the CPC Central Committee's decisions and arrangements. We must apply what we have learned to practical work, integrate knowledge with action, and transform what has been learned into solid efforts and tangible results, so as to continuously achieve new progress in promoting high-quality development.

Those who attended the opening ceremony include members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, secretaries of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission, vice chairpersons of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress who are Party members, state councilors, president of the Supreme People's Court, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as vice chairpersons of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference who are Party members.

Principal officials from provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, relevant departments of central Party and state organs, relevant people's organizations, centrally-administered financial institutions, enterprises and universities, as well as major units of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force, attended the study session. Leading officials from the central committees of the other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and relevant departments also sat in on the opening ceremony.