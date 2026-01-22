Ministry to optimize the structure and scale of university enrollment

China's top education authorities have outlined plans to optimize the structure and scale of university enrollment, focusing on expanding access to quality undergraduate programs while steering resources toward disciplines vital for future growth.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday regarding the 2026 national college entrance exam, or gaokao, the country will increase enrollment quotas in foundational sciences, emerging interdisciplinary fields, and majors in high demand. This shift aims to support national strategies in technological innovation and industrial upgrading, thereby strengthening China's self-reliance in science and technology.

To achieve this, individual universities are instructed to refine their enrollment plans. They must consider factors including national and regional economic needs, industry requirements, their own institutional positioning, available resources, and graduate employment outcomes. The goal is to enhance the alignment between the talent they cultivate and the evolving demands of the job market and national development.

Meanwhile, the notice also emphasized a robust safety management system. Provincial authorities are tasked with ensuring exam security, from question setting to grading, and preventing high-tech cheating through upgraded surveillance and inspection equipment. A crackdown on exam-related illegal activities and tighter oversight of training institutions are also mandated.

Efforts to promote regional equity will continue, including dedicated enrollment plans for rural and less-developed areas, while stricter measures will be enforced against improper practices like "gaokaomigration", where students fake their registration location to take the exam in less competitive places.