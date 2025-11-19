Chinese premier: China willing to expand trade with Mongolia

China is willing to further expand trade volume with Mongolia and explore cooperation in emerging fields such as green energy and the digital economy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday when meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar in Moscow, Russia.

Describing China and Mongolia as close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, Li said maintaining a long-term, stable and friendly cooperative relationship serves the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries.

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Beijing in September charted the course for advancing bilateral ties, he added.

Li said China has always regarded Mongolia as an important priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is willing to work with Mongolia to take the building of a China-Mongolia community with a shared future as the guiding principle for developing bilateral relations.

China is ready to further strengthen strategic communication with Mongolia, respect and accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, expand pragmatic cooperation, and promote the continuous growth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the Chinese premier said.

Noting that China and Mongolia have strong economic complementarity, Li said China is willing to strengthen the alignment of development strategies and enhance cooperation in traditional fields such as mineral and energy resources, infrastructure, and connectivity to forge more drivers for interest convergence and cooperation.

He said that China supports closer exchanges between neighboring Chinese provinces and regions and Mongolia, tapping into the potential for cooperation, and jointly promoting international cooperation in the Altai sub-region.

Both sides should promote exchanges among political parties, academic circle, media and youth, continuously deepen mutual understanding, and enhance mutual trust and friendship, Li said, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Mongolia on regional affairs and jointly safeguard peace and stability for both countries and the region.

Zandanshatar, for his part, extended his congratulations on the successful fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, during which recommendations for the formulation of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for economic and social development were reviewed and approved.

China, he noted, has always adhered to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy.

The relations between Mongolia and China have long been friendly, which Mongolia highly appreciates, he added.

Maintaining friendly cooperation with China is a primary guideline in Mongolia's foreign policy, Zandanshatar said.

He also said that Mongolia firmly adheres to the one-China policy, adding that Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang are inalienable parts of China's territory.

The Mongolian side expresses gratitude to the Chinese side for providing valuable assistance to its economic and social development over a long period of time, he said.

He also expressed Mongolia's readiness to work together with the Chinese side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance the alignment of development strategies, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as connectivity, infrastructure construction, mining and green energy, and achieve common development.

Mongolia is also willing to enhance communication and cooperation with China within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and make greater contributions to promoting regional peace, development and prosperity, he added.