Chinese premier says determination to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia consistent

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday that China's determination and position to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia have always been consistent.

He made the remarks in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Li first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to President Putin. He noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained operation at a high level.

Since the beginning of this year, President Xi and President Putin have met twice, pointing out the direction for the further development of China-Russia relations, Li said.

In the face of a volatile international situation, he added, China stands ready to work with Russia to uphold the original aspiration of eternal friendship, enhance alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation in various fields, and achieve more practical results, so as to better serve the development and rejuvenation of the two countries.

China is willing to further enhance the resilience of cooperation with Russia and consolidate and maintain the steady development momentum of bilateral cooperation, the premier said.

He urged both sides to jointly host new China-Russia national-level theme years well, leverage mutually beneficial policies, such as visa-free access, to serve the public interest, promote better mutual understanding and closer ties between the peoples of the two countries, and consolidate the foundation of people-to-people friendship in bilateral relations.

China is willing to continue to work closely with Russia to implement the outcomes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tianjin Summit, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, deepen unity and cooperation to create a model for practicing the Global Governance Initiative, promote high-quality development of the SCO, and make greater contributions to peace and development in the region and the world at large, the premier said.

Putin asked Premier Li to convey his warm regards and best wishes to President Xi, congratulating the successful convening of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Putin expressed a confidence that under President Xi's strong leadership, China will successfully achieve the development goals set out in the 15th Five-Year Plan in the making and attain even greater economic and social progress.

The Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is at an unprecedented high level, he said, noting that Russia stands ready to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, promote cooperation in economy and trade, energy, agriculture and infrastructure, and deepen people-to-people exchanges.

He added that Russia congratulates China on the successful convening of the SCO Tianjin Summit and expressed willingness to further strengthen communication and coordination with China within multilateral frameworks such as the SCO and BRICS, safeguard regional and global peace and stability, and promote common development.