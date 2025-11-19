Chinese premier says SCO can play greater role in promoting good global governance

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow, Russia, November 18, 2025. /Xinhua

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is equipped and capable of taking the joint implementation of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) as an opportunity to play a greater role in bringing the world under good governance, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when addressing the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO.

Leaders and representatives from SCO members, observers and dialogue partners, guests of the host country, as well as leaders of international organizations attended the meeting, which was chaired by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping solemnly put forth the GGI at the SCO Tianjin Summit in September, offering Chinese wisdom and solutions to help the international community jointly address global transformation and urgent challenges, Li said.

He underscored the SCO's importance in building and reforming the global governance system.

Firstly, the SCO should leverage its unique strengths, Li said.

Noting that the Shanghai Spirit is highly aligned with the core concepts of the GGI, Li said that the SCO has extensive practical experience and solid institutional guarantees, and should make full use of these advantages to make greater contributions to global governance and help build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Secondly, the SCO should focus on the key areas of development and security, he said.

He urged SCO countries to promote development and security through cooperation, enhance the alignment of development strategies, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, ensure the stability and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains, and jointly build an open and inclusive world economy.

He said China stands ready to work closely with all SCO members to establish the SCO Development Bank as soon as possible and proposes the establishment of a China-SCO cooperation center for metabolic diseases.

Li also called for efforts to strengthen security cooperation mechanisms, give full play to the important role of the four security centers, and work with the international community to jointly uphold multilateralism and promote universal security and lasting peace.

Thirdly, the SCO should stimulate strong vitality for innovation and transformation, he said. He urged joints efforts to strengthen cooperation in science and technology as well as industrial innovation, and promote cooperation on traditional energy and renewable energy.

Li said China welcomes the active participation of all parties in the SCO Digital Economy Forum and the China-SCO Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Forum, adding that China is willing to jointly build and make good use of the China-SCO digital economy cooperation platform and the sci-tech innovation cooperation center, and steadily increase the installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind power each by 10 million kilowatts in the next five years.

Li pointed out that leaders at the SCO Tianjin Summit jointly approved the development strategy for the SCO in the 2026-2035 period.

He said China is willing to work with all member countries to pay more attention to strategic coordination, effectively promote the implementation of cooperation, optimize and improve the operation mechanism, further enhance cohesion, capacity for action, and influence, and continuously make the SCO better and stronger.

Other parties attending the meeting noted that the SCO is playing an increasingly pivotal role in promoting regional integration and facilitating the establishment of a just and equitable multipolar world.

They called on all parties to join hands to implement the outcomes of the SCO Tianjin Summit, optimize the organization's mechanism, align with the Belt and Road Initiative, and implement the SCO's development strategy for the 2026-2035 period.

They also urged various sides to bolster cooperation in areas such as connectivity, economy and trade, security, as well as people-to-people exchanges, implement the GGI, and safeguard multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations.

Following the meeting, Li and other leaders signed the joint communique and cooperation documents concerning economy and trade, railways, social development and security, and approved relevant resolutions on the construction of the SCO.