Xi stresses transforming resource-based economy, advancing Chinese modernization during Shanxi inspection tour

During a recent inspection tour in Shanxi Province, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized that Shanxi must earnestly implement the CPC Central Committee's strategic plans for accelerating the rise of the central region and comprehensively promoting ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, act on the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, and ensure both development and security. Xi encouraged the province to make new progress in promoting the transformation and development of the resource-based economy and strive to write its own chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.

From July 7 to 8, Xi inspected the city of Yangquan and the provincial capital Taiyuan, accompanied by Tang Dengjie, secretary of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee, and Lu Dongliang, governor of Shanxi Province.

The Hundred-Regiment Campaign was a monumental offensive in the history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, which greatly boosted the morale of the Chinese military and civilians in fighting the war to the end. On the afternoon of July 7, Xi came to a monument square dedicated to the campaign on Shinao (Lion Head) Mountain in Yangquan, where he laid a flower basket in tribute to the martyrs of the Eighth Route Army. Xi then toured an exhibition at the Memorial Hall of the Hundred-Regiment Campaign. An array of historical photos and precious artifacts vividly depicted the glorious history of the CPC leading the military and civilians in a united resistance against Japanese aggression with unwavering courage. Xi paused from time to time, observing and contemplating. He stressed that historic feats achieved in the Hundred-Regiment Campaign fully proved the CPC's role as the mainstay of the whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression, and demonstrated the tremendous strength of the people's war under the CPC leadership. He emphasized the need to better present the history of the resistance war and pass down the great spirit of resisting aggression to future generations.

In the main hall, Xi talked with a group of young students and staff workers of the memorial hall. He noted that the July 7 Incident broke out exactly 88 years ago, and it marked the beginning of the Chinese nation's full-scale resistance against Japanese aggression. History should not be forgotten as it can serve as a guide for the future, he said, adding that visiting the memorial hall is a way to become morally enlightened. Born in a promising era, the youth should carry forward the revolutionary traditions and heritage, set lofty aspirations to contribute to building a strong China, stand tall as Chinese of integrity and dignity, and courageously shoulder the great responsibility of national rejuvenation in the new era.

On the afternoon of July 7, Xi inspected the Yangquan Valve Co., Ltd.. After being briefed on Shanxi Province's progress in industrial transformation and upgrade in recent years, Xi walked in the company's workshop to learn in detail about the production and sales of valve products, such as gas gate valves and electric flap valves. Xi noted that traditional manufacturing remains an important part of the real economy, and it is imperative to respond to market demand and enhance sci-tech innovation to breathe new life into traditional industries. In the past, Chinese workers made arduous manual efforts to hammer away at the country's industrial development. Today, it must be upgraded through advanced technologies and equipment, Xi told the company's staff members. The real economy makes the country prosperous and solid work makes it flourishing. Xi encouraged the staff members to make persistent efforts to scale even greater heights and contribute more to boosting China's strength in manufacturing.

On the morning of July 8, Xi listened to a work report from the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee and the provincial government. He acknowledged the achievements the province has made in various aspects, and made requirements for its future work.

Xi noted that building a national pilot area of comprehensive reform for the transformation of the resource-based economy is a strategic task entrusted to Shanxi by the CPC Central Committee. It is necessary to further unify thinking, maintain resolve and steadfastly promote transformation and development in an orderly manner, with focus being placed on energy transition, industrial upgrading and moderately diversified development. While firmly ensuring coal supply for the country's power generation, Shanxi must promote the transformation of the coal industry from low-end to high-end and the upgrading of coal products from primary fuels to high-value products. At the same time, under the goal of building a high-standard key national base of raw materials for energy, the complementary development of wind power, photovoltaic power, hydrogen energy and other energy sources should be pursued to build a new energy system. Xi also required solid efforts to push forward the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and develop emerging and future industries in light of local conditions to foster new quality productive forces, so that Shanxi will eventually boast a modern industrial system featuring its own characteristics and comparative advantages. It is imperative to make good use of the conditions for diversified development, optimize the business environment, stimulate the vitality of business entities, and do a better job in converting resource advantages into development advantages, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that transformation and development must be carried out with a firm commitment to maintaining security and stability. Efforts should focus on stabilizing employment, businesses, markets, and expectations, strengthening key livelihood services such as elderly care and childcare, and ensuring the basic living standards of people in difficulty. It is necessary to enhance efforts to guide community-level governance through Party building and take a holistic approach to ensuring law and order. The fight against organized crime and gang violence should be carried out on a regular basis, and all kinds of illegal and criminal activities should be cracked down on in accordance with the law in order to ensure social stability. The work to improve natural environment and urban management should be promoted in an integrated manner, Xi said, calling for comprehensive, continuous and solid efforts to strengthen desertification prevention and control as well as soil erosion control in river basins, promote energy conservation and carbon reduction in key industries, carry out the ecological restoration of mines, and safeguard ecological security effectively. He also stressed work safety, saying that all regulatory systems must be strictly implemented, and the occurrence of serious and major accidents must be resolutely prevented and curbed. Since the main flood season has now begun, careful planning for flood control and flood fighting, as well as preparations for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief, must be carried out, Xi added.

Xi underscored the need to strengthen full and rigorous Party self-governance through resolute and persistent action. It is essential to carry forward the spirit of self-reform, ensure that responsibilities for Party management and governance are fulfilled, and work in concert to enhance Party consciousness, improve Party conduct and tighten Party discipline, while synergizing efforts to rectify misconduct, enforce discipline and combat corruption. Sustained efforts must be made to uphold strict standards, take firm measures, and maintain a disciplined atmosphere, alongside cultivating a clean political environment. Greater focus and precision are required in the follow-up work of the education campaign on thoroughly implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct. Problems must be identified honestly, and rectification measures must be concrete to ensure real progress. It is also important to promptly summarize the results and experience of the campaign, and to improve long-term, institutionalized mechanisms for strengthening Party conduct, Xi said.

He Lifeng and leading officials of relevant central Party and government departments accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.