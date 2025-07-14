Regatta draws nearly 400 rowers to Suzhou Creek in Shanghai

Racers compete at Suzhou Creek in Shanghai. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Suzhou Creek in Shanghai came alive over the weekend with the rhythmic strokes of nearly 400 rowers participating in an elite regatta. The event, which featured three major categories for youth, masters, and university participants, showcased a lineup of 37 competition categories, ranging from single sculls to eight-person coxed shells. Participants, spanning from 15-year-old youths to experienced masters aged over 60, raced along a 1,000-meter section of the waterway near the Luding Road Bridge in Putuo district, known for its heritage buildings from China's earliest national industries.

Among the international participants was Brazilian rower Alex Sanches, an international student pursuing a Master's degree at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Sanches, a rowing enthusiast, expressed his delight at the growth of the sport in Shanghai, noting the increasing number of rowing clubs and competitions in the city. He particularly praised the new location at Suzhou Creek, describing it as "an iconic river" that provides a picturesque setting for the championship.

The regatta also introduced a smart viewing platform at the venue, allowing spectators to access real-time data such as stroke rate, speed, and wind flow using NFC and QR code technology. Professional commentators provided valuable insights into tactical changes during the races, enhancing attendees' overall viewing experience. The success of this innovative system has paved the way for its permanent implementation at the Suzhou River Water Sports Center, promising enhanced experiences for future events and training sessions.

The event attracted participants from diverse backgrounds, including Theo Balavoine from New Jersey, currently in Shanghai for an internship. Balavoine, a seasoned rower, highlighted the sport's valuable lessons in dedication, teamwork, discipline and focus, emphasizing how these qualities have positively impacted his academic and professional life. Despite his short stay in the city, Balavoine observed the growing popularity and support for rowing in Shanghai, reflecting a promising future for the sport.

Suzhou Creek, with its rich history in Chinese rowing, has undergone significant transformation in recent years as part of Shanghai's waterfront development projects. The integration of green spaces along the waterfront has not only revitalized the area but also provided residents and visitors with serene spaces for recreation and exercise. Participants like Barbara Krause, a Polish who recently relocated to Shanghai from Great Britain, have embraced the city's vibrant rowing community and the abundance of green spaces, parks, and recreational opportunities along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

"It's impressive how many people you can spot at 5:36 in the morning on the riverside," she said. "It's a very positive surprise how many parks there are and how green Shanghai is."

"There are a lot of international communities and sports activities," Krause continued. "We already found the rowing clubs, the cycling communities and different music groups. It's beautiful for people who are keen to learn and understand the Chinese culture more."

In addition to the thrilling water-based race, the onshore activities added to the excitement of the regatta. The "88 Tribe" market at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, along with food trucks and live music performances, created a vibrant atmosphere along the waterfront. The market proved to be a popular attraction, drawing in over 5,000 visitors during its opening weekend and adding to the overall festive ambiance of the event.

Li Junfeng contributed to this story.