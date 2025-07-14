State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company rolls out smart voltage controls

To ensure a reliable power supply, on the morning of July 7, Shi Yang, an employee of State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company, conducted remote voltage monitoring of a transformer in Yuhua village. The system showed that the voltage was within a safe and reasonable range. Before the summer peak in electricity consumption, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company installed new voltage balance control cabinets in multiple substations, including Substation No 2 in Yuhua village, effectively addressing issues such as voltage overruns.

Voltage is an important criterion for measuring the reliability of power supply. Prolonged high voltage can significantly reduce the lifespan of transformers and may cause overloads, leading to power outages. In order to improve the reliability of the power supply, the company began using intelligent voltage balance control cabinets in September last year.

"This equipment acts as a 'voltage butler' that can accurately detect abnormal voltage fluctuations in transformers and swiftly correct issues like excessive voltage within 5 milliseconds, ensuring the stable operation of electrical appliances in residents' homes and eliminating the impact of voltage fluctuations on business operations," Shi said.

The equipment has been piloted in more than 10 villages and residential communities in Yangzhong of Zhenjiang, demonstrating its effectiveness in improving the voltage compliance rate. Additionally, the company has enhanced power supply quality by optimizing line layouts and retrofitting transformers in certain areas. These measures help provide robust power support for local economic and social development during the summer.