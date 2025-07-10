LINE

Top political adviser urges sustained pairing assistance to Xinjiang

The 10th national meeting on pairing assistance to Xinjiang was held in Hotan, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, from Monday to Wednesday.

When addressing the meeting, Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized the importance of fully, faithfully and comprehensively implementing the Party's strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era.

Wang, who is also chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, urged consistent efforts for assisting Xinjiang in contributing to the long-term security and stability of the autonomous region.

The pairing assistance programs have contributed to social stability, ethnic solidarity and high-quality development in Xinjiang, demonstrating the unique advantage of the CPC's leadership and socialist system, Wang said.

He emphasized that pairing assistance to Xinjiang is a national strategy that must be adhered to in the long term.

