Xi urges China, Russia to safeguard UN authority, defend interests of developing countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China is ready to work with Russia to safeguard the authority and status of the United Nations, and resolutely defend the rights and interests of the two nations as well as those of developing countries in face of unilateralism and bullying.

In talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi also said that the Chinese side will work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibility as two major countries of the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council.

He urged the two countries to jointly promote the correct historical perspective on World War II, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to pay a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.