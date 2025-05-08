LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi urges China, Russia to safeguard UN authority, defend interests of developing countries

2025-05-08 16:12:07Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China is ready to work with Russia to safeguard the authority and status of the United Nations, and resolutely defend the rights and interests of the two nations as well as those of developing countries in face of unilateralism and bullying.

In talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi also said that the Chinese side will work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibility as two major countries of the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council.

He urged the two countries to jointly promote the correct historical perspective on World War II, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to pay a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]