PLA thwarts Philippine intrusion in Huangyan Island

2025-05-08

The People's Liberation Army effectively thwarted a Philippine military vessel which attempted to intrude into China's territorial waters near Huangyan Island in the South China Sea on Monday, a spokesman said on Thursday.

In a statement, Tian Junli, spokesman for the PLA's Southern Theater Command, said that the Philippine No 35 patrol boat attempted to intrude on Monday, noting that the theater command deployed naval and air forces to track and monitor the vessel and warned it off in accordance with the law and regulations.

The PLA's actions "forcefully and effectively" prevented the vessel from intruding into China's territorial waters, he said, stressing that the on-site operations were professional, standardized, legitimate, and lawful.

The spokesman also criticized the Philippine side, saying its remarks disregarded facts, confused the public and attempted to mislead international perception.

Huangyan Island is China's inherent territory, he highlighted. "We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately cease its infringing provocations and misleading rhetoric".

The theater command forces remain on high alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights, and firmly maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, said Tian.

