China imposes antidumping duties on imports of cypermethrin from India

2025-05-08

China has decided to impose anti-dumping duties ranging from 48.4 percent to 166.2 percent on the imports of cypermethrin originating from India, effective from Wednesday for 5 years, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In response to an application from the domestic industry, the ministry has initiated an anti-dumping investigation on imports of cypermethrin from India a year ago, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Wednesday.

Cypermethrin is a pesticide used in the control of pests affecting cotton, fruit trees, vegetables, tobacco, corn, and flowers.

India is the world's largest producer and exporter of cypermethrin, accounting for around 80 percent of global production capacity and effectively monopolizing the global export market, according to the ministry.

During the investigation process, the ministry strictly followed the relevant laws, regulations and World Trade Organization rules, and widely solicited opinions from all stakeholders, ruling that the imported cypermethrin from India was being dumped at significant margins and caused material injury to the domestic industry, the spokesperson added.

