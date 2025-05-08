Southwest China launches 'Panda Train' trial ride

Photo shows the interior of the car of the “Panda Train · Chengdu”. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Peng)

(ECNS) — "Panda Train · Chengdu" began trial rides on Wednesday, marking the debut of the first panda-themed tourism train in southwest China.

According to Chen Junfei, chief vehicle designer at CRRC Chengdu Co., Ltd., the train consists of 18 cars, offering 54 rooms with a standard capacity of 108 passengers.

When configured into family-friendly triple rooms, the train can accommodate up to 132 passengers. It includes a lounge, dining, kitchen, entertainment, and sleeper car.

Tang Liping, deputy general manager of Chengdu China Youth Travel Service, said the maiden voyage will take place on May 18 with the first route lasting for 16 days and 15 nights.

The product has been selling well, with most departures between May and September nearly sold out.

The inaugural route starts from Anjing Station in Chengdu and covers six cities in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region at over 8,000 kilometers.

Tang noted that the starting price per person is 55,900 yuan (about $7,730), and that the full travel package includes attraction tickets, hotel stays, 16 days of meals and entertainment, as well as transfer services.

Since the launch of the "Panda Train" tourism product in 2021, routes have been opened to more than 30 destinations including Guizhou, Yunnan, and Shandong. Tourism trains deeply integrate sightseeing with rail travel, with multi-stop routes and a comfortable environment meeting the needs of travelers.

(By Gong Weiwei)