RedNote collaborates with Alibaba amid increasing retailer competition in China

(ECNS) -- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and social media platform RedNote announced a collaboration on Wednesday to further boost opening and integration and help merchants do businesses.

The cross-platform collaboration will enable merchants on both sites to embed product links directly in social-media posts, according to a joint announcement by Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG), Alibaba's domestic e-commerce unit, and RedNote.

The collaboration with RedNote is a crucial step for TTG's omni-channel operations in 2025, said Jia Luo, president of Tmall.

Following last year's partnerships with WeChat Pay and JD Logistics, TTG has now established collaborations with over 200 internet platforms, including Weibo, WeChat, Alipay, Bilibili, and Zhihu, to support premium brands in omni-channel operations and drive growth, the president said.

The strategic cooperation between Alibaba and RedNote comes as Chinese e-commerce giants compete for market share on multiple fronts amid weak consumer confidence, rolling out sustained promotional campaigns to attract shoppers.

Over the past month, competition in China's e-commerce sector has shifted toward the "instant retail" model. Originally popularized by food delivery services, it has now expanded to categories like electronics and apparel, with platforms promising delivery within an hour.

China's instant retail market has long been dominated by food delivery giant Meituan, with Alibaba's Ele.me ranking second. In February this year, JD.com began to develop its food delivery business.

Just weeks ago, Alibaba enhanced Taobao's instant retail capabilities. Users can now place orders through its instant retail portal, with deliveries completed within an hour by Ele.me's logistics network.

（By Zhang Dongfang）