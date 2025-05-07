LINE

China denounces CIA recruitment of Chinese officials

China has strongly condemned on Tuesday videos released by the United States Central Intelligence Agency aiming at recruiting Chinese officials, vowing to take necessary measures to crack down on infiltration and sabotage by anti-China forces abroad.

The CIA has released two new videos filmed in the Mandarin language with Chinese subtitles, aimed at luring Chinese officials to spy for the U.S..

The videos posted by the agency on social media are another solid confession of its moves, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news briefing.

Washington not only launches malicious smear attacks against China, but also makes blatant attempts to lure Chinese personnel, including government officials to be their informant, he noted.

"This is a serious infringement on China's national interests and pure political provocation," Lin said.

The U.S. has long used all kinds of despicable methods to steal other country's secrets, interfere in their internal affairs and commit subversion, such moves severely violate international law and basic norms of international relations, and endanger international security and stability, he said.

While denouncing the act, Lin reiterated that China will take necessary measures to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests.

