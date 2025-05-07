China rejects false claims on CK Hutchison ports deal

The Foreign Ministry blasted on Tuesday reports saying that the CK Hutchinson has been allowed to sell ports, except those in the Panama Canal, saying the claim has no basis.

Lin Jian, a spokesman for the ministry, said he noted remarks by the State Administration for Market Regulation saying that it is paying close attention to the deal and will review it in accordance with the law.

SAMR also noted that all parties involved in the transaction must not circumvent the review by any means or implement concentration activities without regulatory approval, he said, adding that otherwise, legal responsibility will be pursued.

The Chinese government will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests in accordance with the law and uphold market fairness and justice, Lin said.

Companies should abide by relevant laws in their business activities and avoid harming national interests, he added.