Trade fair sees surge in buyers, intended orders

A Turkish exhibitor prepares food for visitors at the 137th China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Friday. The spring edition of the biannual event attracted over 288,900 overseas buyers. (Chen Jimin/China News Service)

Emerging markets remained the largest source of overseas buyers at the 137th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as the Canton Fair, according to the fair's organizers.

Additionally, businesses involving countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative served as a crucial driver for transaction growth during the spring session of the fair, which concluded on Monday in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province.

"The number of foreign buyers attending the fair's spring session has reached a new high, with on-site intentions for export deals continuing to grow and the new momentum in foreign trade accelerating," said Zhou Shanqing, deputy director of the China Foreign Trade Center and head of the fair's media center.

The fair, commonly seen as a barometer of China's foreign trade, is held twice a year, in spring and autumn, in Guangzhou.

As of Sunday, a total of 288,938 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions had attended the event, representing a 17.3 percent increase compared with the fair's 135th session, held in the spring of 2024, according to the organizers.

Of the total, 187,450 buyers, or 64.9 percent, were from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, marking a 17.4 percent increase compared with the 135th session.

The number of buyers from BRICS countries and member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership also increased significantly, showing a growth of 24.1 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively. The number of buyers from Europe and the United States reached 51,862, a growth of 3.4 percent year-on-year, according to the organizers.

"Overseas buyers showed a strong interest in placing orders, further boosting companies' confidence in expanding into diversified markets," said Zhou.

Furthermore, the on-site intention turnover during the fair amounted to $25.44 billion, marking a 3 percent increase compared with the fair's 135th session.

Transactions with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative accounted for over 60 percent of the total turnover, playing an important role in driving the transaction growth, while transactions with traditional markets remained stable, according to Zhou.

"Exhibiting companies commonly reported that products with good quality, strong innovation features and high brand recognition were more favored by overseas buyers," said Zhou.

A large number of new products, new technologies, new designs, new materials and new industrial processes were displayed during the fair, with a strong focus on green, low-carbon and intelligent products.

"Innovations have become powerful drivers for Chinese companies to generate orders and expand overseas markets," said Zhou.

Among the highlights was the newly established service robot zone, where 46 leading robotics companies exhibited over 500 types of service robots in 60 different subfields.

"It was our first time participating in the Canton Fair, and it has far exceeded our expectations, surpassing the results of any domestic or international exhibition," said Wang Guanghui, head of the marketing department of Shenzhen Kilox Technology.

The company, one of the leading robotics companies based in Shen-zhen, Guangdong, attracted interest during the fair from over a dozen potential clients, with intended orders totaling over $20 million, according to Wang.

"We are eagerly looking forward to collaborating with clients from the Middle East and showcasing our products and technologies at the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," said Wang.

Overseas buyers not only have high expectations for made-in-China products, but also hope to deepen cooperation through technology collaboration, investment and other means, according to the fair's organizers.

Li Weibin, an international marketing manager for Guangzhou Conwide Technology, said, "Our coffee machine is equipped with a unique self-developed system that not only reduces the failure rate, but also automatically cleans the filter mesh after each use, preventing coffee residue and ensuring the taste as well as reducing issues like mold and pests."

Coffee machine brands from countries like Germany have shown a strong interest in the company's technology and are looking to collaborate on joint product development, according to Li.