China congratulates Singapore on election victory, emphasizes strong bilateral ties

2025-05-07 08:27:04chinadaily.com.cn

China extended its congratulations on Tuesday to the ruling People's Action Party of Singapore, led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, following its victory in the general election.

China attaches importance to developing a strong relationship with Singapore, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a daily news briefing.

Noting that this year marks the 35th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic relations, Lin said that Beijing stands ready to work with the new Singaporean government to strengthen communication and exchanges, deepen practical cooperation and elevate bilateral all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership to a new level.

