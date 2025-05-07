'New superstar' makes snooker breakthrough

Chinese player Zhao Xintong celebrates on Monday after winning the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in the United Kingdom. Zhao became the first Asian player to win the championship. (Photo/VCG)

Millions of snooker fans in China witnessed history as 28-year-old Zhao Xintong became the first Chinese player, as well as the first Asian, to win the World Snooker Championship final.

Zhao, hailed as "a new superstar", triumphed over Welsh player Mark Williams, a three-time champion, to win the trophy in the final in Sheffield, United Kingdom, with an 18-12 victory on Monday.

Zhao is the youngest world champion since Shaun Murphy, who won in 2005 at the age of 22.

Overwhelmed by his achievement, Zhao, draped in a Chinese flag, said: "I can't believe what I've done. It's like a dream. I was so nervous tonight — Mark is still a top player and put me under so much pressure. He's the best. This is a very special moment for me, for Chinese snooker, for everyone."

The victory ignited an outpouring of jubilation across social media, with fans celebrating the long-awaited breakthrough, including one netizen who said, "Chinese snooker has found its worthy successor." Fans also said Zhao's historic achievement will inspire future generations of young Chinese players.

Zhao's success fulfilled a dream that had eluded his compatriot trailblazer Ding Junhui, who narrowly missed winning the title in 2016. That year, Ding became the first Asian player to reach the World Championship final, but he fell short against Mark Selby from the UK.

The sport's popularity in China has grown exponentially over the past two decades, helped by the success of Ding, who served as an inspiration for Zhao.

Ding congratulated Zhao on Sina Weibo with a poignant post:

"It brings me such joy to see that the threshold I once struggled to break through has now become a runway for others — and today, someone finally sprinted all the way to the finish line," Ding said.

"This glorious moment is the ultimate reward for Chinese snooker fans who've steadfastly supported us and waited for this day," he added. "Zhao's victory isn't just his own — it's the realization of a shared dream that generations of Chinese players have worked toward. I'm thrilled for him, and proud to witness the rise of China's power on this stage."

Zhao dominated Sunday's first two sessions at 11-6 and improved his advantage to 17-8 after the third session on Monday.

With Zhao just one frame away from making history, the 50-year-old Williams launched a strong comeback, taking four frames in a row at the start of the final session.

But the three-time world champion couldn't hold off Zhao any further, as the Chinese player wrapped up the contest by winning the 30th frame with a break of 87.

Williams offered high praise for Zhao.

"I'm glad I'll be too old when he's dominating the game," Williams said. "I've got nothing but admiration for what he's done, coming through the qualifiers. ... There's a new superstar of the game."

Zhao will start next season at No 11 in the world rankings.

He has joined nine other Chinese players in the world's top 32, with England the only nation with more players ranked in the top echelon.