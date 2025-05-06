LINE

China sees 28.7 percent year-on-year increase in border crossings during May Day Holiday

2025-05-06

(ECNS) -- China recorded a significant surge in cross-border travel during the 2025 May Day holiday, with a total of 10.896 million inbound and outbound trips, according to the National Immigration Administration.

This figure represents a 28.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, with daily crossings averaging 2.179 million. The busiest day was May 3, recording 2.297 million border crossings.

During the holiday, immigration authorities across China processed 456,000 transportation vehicles — ranging from planes and ships to trains and automobiles—an 18.1 percent increase compared to last year.

(By Zhao Li)

