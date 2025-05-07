Vice Premier He Lifeng to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary in Switzerland: Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that Vice-Premier He Lifeng will visit Switzerland, meet with United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and later travel to France.

From Friday to Monday, the vice-premier will be in Switzerland for talks with Swiss leaders and other relevant parties, the ministry said in a statement.

"During his visit to Switzerland, Vice-Premier He, as the Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the U.S. lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," the statement said.

From Monday to May 16, He will visit France to co-chair the 10th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue with French officials, according to the statement.