LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Vice Premier He Lifeng to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary in Switzerland: Foreign Ministry

2025-05-07 08:24:17chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that Vice-Premier He Lifeng will visit Switzerland, meet with United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and later travel to France.

From Friday to Monday, the vice-premier will be in Switzerland for talks with Swiss leaders and other relevant parties, the ministry said in a statement.

"During his visit to Switzerland, Vice-Premier He, as the Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the U.S. lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," the statement said.

From Monday to May 16, He will visit France to co-chair the 10th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue with French officials, according to the statement.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]