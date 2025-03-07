China, U.S. must coexist peacefully on this planet: Chinese FM

(ECNS)-- China and the U.S. will stay on this planet for a long time, therefore, they must seek peaceful co-existence, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his meeting with the press Friday morning on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

China-U.S. business relations are based on two-way and reciprocal interactions, he noted. “Cooperation will bring about mutual benefit and win-win, and China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure,” he said.

The foreign minister believes that the abuse of fentanyl in the U.S. is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S., and it should not return good with evil, or even impose arbitrary tariffs.

“If one's action fails, look for the reason within oneself,” Wang quoted the classical Chinese saying to slam the U.S. imposing arbitrary tariffs on other countries.

One should not fantasize that it can suppress China and maintain good relations with China at the same time, he added.