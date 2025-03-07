Changing Gaza by force will bring new chaos, Wang says

Changing the status of Gaza by forceful means will not bring about peace, but only new chaos, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday, calling on major countries to promote ceasefire and step up humanitarian assistance if they are genuinely concerned about people in Gaza.

Wang made the remarks when taking a question from the press about United States President Donald Trump's plan of taking over Gaza and resetting all the Palestinians living there to neighboring countries.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory," Wang said.

He noted that the Palestinian question has always been at the heart of the Middle East issue. "Without peace in the Middle East, the world will not be stable," Wang said, urging efforts to focus on the realization of the two-state solution and support the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

"We will continue to strive resolutely for justice, peace and development for the Middle East people," Wang said.