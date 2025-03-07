Wang: Asia should be a place of global cooperation, not major power rivalry

Asia is not an arena for major power rivalry but should serve as a model for international cooperation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a news conference on Friday on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

China advocates for an open region where development opportunities in Asia are shared based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation, he said.

"Asia is where China calls home and builds its future. It is also the common home for China and fellow Asian countries," Wang said, emphasizing that China has become "an anchor of stability, engine of economic development, and pillar of regional security in Asia."

Wang expressed firm opposition to U.S.' deployment of mid-range missile system in the region, which he said is not welcomed by regional countries either.

"The U.S. 'Indo-Pacific Strategy' is more of a disruptive factor than a constructive contributor," he told the press conference.

"We believe that harmony is key to a prosperous family in all endeavors. We remain committed to the vision of a common home, uphold open regionalism and stick to the goal of building a community with a shared future," Wang said.