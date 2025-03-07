LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Wang Yi urges world to see vivid and real China by themselves

2025-03-07 13:11:36chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday extended welcome to people from all countries to step out of the information cocoon, take off biased glasses and see by themselves a more vivid and real China by themselves.

"Discovering and embracing China is becoming a trend," Wang said when taking a question from China Daily on a survey showing Southeast Asian people's rising favorability toward China.

Either by traveling in China or interacting with Chinese on social network platforms, Wang said that people have seen a China that is safe, open and modern, and got to know the friendly, open-minded and witty Chinese people.

"The people have come to their conclusion and it is like the sunshine that dispels the mist of prejudice," Wang said, noting that heart-to-heart communication has the power to break down all barriers.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]