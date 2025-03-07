Wang Yi urges world to see vivid and real China by themselves

Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday extended welcome to people from all countries to step out of the information cocoon, take off biased glasses and see by themselves a more vivid and real China by themselves.

"Discovering and embracing China is becoming a trend," Wang said when taking a question from China Daily on a survey showing Southeast Asian people's rising favorability toward China.

Either by traveling in China or interacting with Chinese on social network platforms, Wang said that people have seen a China that is safe, open and modern, and got to know the friendly, open-minded and witty Chinese people.

"The people have come to their conclusion and it is like the sunshine that dispels the mist of prejudice," Wang said, noting that heart-to-heart communication has the power to break down all barriers.