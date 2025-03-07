China wants a fair and durable Russia-Ukraine peace deal, Wang says

China's Foreign Ministry Wang Yi called on Friday for reaching a fair and durable peace deal that is binding and accepted by all the parties concerned to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

China has been calling for political settlement through dialogue and negotiation since the first day of the Ukraine crisis, and has been actively working for peace and pushing for talks, Wang told a news conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Wang mentioned that China has worked with the Global South nations including Brazil to launch the Friends for Peace at the United Nations.

"China's stance has always been objective and impartial, our voice has always been calm and balanced," Wang said. "No one wins in a conflict, but everyone gains in peace. The negotiation table is where the conflict ends and peace starts."

Wang stated that in hindsight, the tragedy of the Ukraine crisis could have been prevented. He emphasized that countries should learn from this experience.