Wang: China to help SCO embark on a new journey

China will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin this autumn to help the SCO embark on a new journey from China and make the organization a more close-knit community with a shared future, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

He made the remarks at a news conference on Friday on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The leaders of SCO member states will gather in Tianjin to review successful experiences, chart the course for future development and build consensus on cooperation, Wang said.

Noting this year is SCO's "China Year," Wang said: "We are very pleased to welcome it home. We will take real actions to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and promote the SCO development."

As the rotating chair of the SCO this year, China has set the theme of "Carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action" and is working to organize over 100 activities across security, economic, and cultural fields, he told reporters.