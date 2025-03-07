No blockade, suppression strong enough to stop Chinese innovation, Wang says

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China will break the "fiercest storm" of blockade and suppression on China's scientific and technological innovation just like the Chinese mythological hero Nezha sours into the heavens.

Wang made remarks at a news conference in Beijing when asked about his view on China-U.S. competition in science and technology, following the impressive emergence of DeepSeek showcasing China's innovation capability in artificial intelligence.

"As an ancient Chinese verse goes, 'No mountains can stop the surging flow of a mighty river.' Likewise, 'high fences and small yards' cannot suppress the spirit of innovation, and decoupling and supply chains disruption will only lead to self-isolation," Wang said.

Wang said science and technology should not be used to put up an iron curtain. It should be the wealth that benefits all and is shared by all.

"We are ready to share the fruits of our innovation with more countries and jointly explore the mysteries of the stars and oceans," he said.