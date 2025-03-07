LINE

Wang: China will continue to work with other countries

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the mission of China's diplomacy remains unchanged, vowing to work along with other countries to uphold what is right, steer the direction of the era, defend international fairness and justice, and safeguard world peace and stability.

According to Wang, China will hold a series of major events this year, including a grand commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

"In 2025, there will be new highlights in China's head-of-state diplomacy, which will write a new chapter of closer cooperation and shared success between China and the world," Wang told the press at a news conference during the ongoing two sessions.

