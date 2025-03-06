Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese premier, joins National People's Congress (NPC) deputies from Yunnan Province in a group deliberation at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Senior Chinese leaders on Wednesday attended deliberations at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

When joining NPC deputies from Yunnan Province in a group deliberation, Premier Li Qiang urged more proactive efforts to achieve continued economic recovery and growth.

Li urged Yunnan to boost upgraded tourism consumption to form new growth drivers for the economy. He also called on the province to strengthen its role as an opening-up gateway to the southwest.

Top legislator Zhao Leji participated in a group deliberation with his fellow deputies from Sichuan Province, urging more effective measures to deliver on the goals and tasks set in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, participates in a group deliberation with his fellow deputies from Sichuan Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Zhao, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, also called on lawmakers in Sichuan to uphold the Party's overall leadership over people's congresses, perform their duties as stipulated in the Constitution and the law, and keep improving their work.

Top political advisor Wang Huning joined his fellow deputies from Guizhou Province in a group deliberation.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, joins his fellow deputies from Guizhou Province in a group deliberation at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, urged the province to promote the transformation of traditional industries, foster sound growth of the private sector, advance rural revitalization, and pursue green and low-carbon development.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, when joining the deliberation of his fellow deputies from Liaoning Province, stressed the need to expand domestic demand to make it a main engine and anchor of economic growth.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, joins the deliberation of his fellow deputies from Liaoning Province at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

He also underscored the importance of ensuring both high-quality development and greater security.

Li Xi, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC), joined his fellow lawmakers from Fujian Province in a group deliberation. He stressed that high-quality development must be guided by high-quality Party building.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, joins his fellow lawmakers from Fujian Province in a group deliberation at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

He expressed the hope for Fujian to explore new pathways toward integrated cross-Strait development.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

While speaking with fellow lawmakers from Shandong Province, Vice President Han Zheng urged efforts to comprehensively expand domestic demand, and promote high-level self-reliance in science and technology.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng joins his fellow lawmakers from Shandong Province in a group deliberation at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

He called on Shandong to take the lead in developing new quality productive forces, and write a Shandong chapter in Chinese modernization.