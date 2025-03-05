Chinese architect Liu Jiakun wins 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize

(ECNS) -- Chinese architect Liu Jiakun was awarded the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize, according to official sources on Tuesday.

Born in southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, Liu is the 54th laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize and the second Chinese architect to receive this prestigious honor, following Wang Shu.

“Through an outstanding body of work of deep coherence and constant quality, Liu Jiakun imagines and constructs new worlds, free from any aesthetic or stylistic constraint. Instead of a style, he has developed a strategy that never relies on a recurring method but rather on evaluating the specific characteristics and requirements of each project differently,” states the 2025 Jury Citation, in part.

Liu’s career spans over four decades, with more than thirty projects ranging from academic and

cultural institutions to civic spaces, commercial buildings and urban planning throughout China. His significant works include Museum of Clocks, Jianchuan Museum Cluster (Chengdu, China, 2007); Design Department on new campus, Sichuan Fine Arts Institute (Chongqing, China 2006).

Throughout its 46-year history, the Pritzker Prize has been internationally recognized as the highest honor in the field of architecture.