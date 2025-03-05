China's 5% GDP growth target achievable: head of the government work report drafting team

(ECNS) -- China’s 2025 government work report has set the GDP growth target at around 5 percent for the year. This target is achievable because it aligns with China's economic development realities, said Shen Danyang, head of the government work report drafting team and director of the State Council Research Office, on Wednesday.

Shen emphasized that the 5 percent target was determined after the team comprehensively considered domestic and international conditions as well as various influencing factors, balancing necessity and feasibility.

"This target may be higher than some foreign institutions' forecasts. However, as we all know, any economic forecast is a projection based on certain assumptions, and the results often change with environment, macroeconomic policies, and reform measures—this has happened in previous years as well," Shen said.

Shen explained that, based on China’s development practices and international experience, achieving growth targets depends on three key factors: the overall economic trend, available capabilities, and policy support. "Taking all these factors into account, we are fully confident in reaching this year's growth target," he said.

Shen said that the country’s economic recovery and upward momentum are steadily strengthening. "China’s technological advancements, led by artificial intelligence, have gained widespread attention. Meanwhile, cultural and tourism consumption remains vibrant, with an exceptional surge during the Spring Festival that exceeded expectations," he noted.

He also highlighted many favorable conditions that have accumulated for China’s economic growth.

"In recent years, emerging industries and new growth drivers have expanded rapidly. Sectors such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, and shipbuilding have reached world-leading levels, while AI-related industries are experiencing explosive growth. These developments are equipping China’s economy with a powerful new engine," Shen said.

Additionally, he underscored the strong support from macroeconomic policies and other policy measures. "A combination of incremental and existing policies continues to take effect. This year, an unprecedentedly proactive macroeconomic policy mix has been introduced, providing strong policy backing for economic growth," he explained.

"Moreover, there is still room for further macroeconomic policy adjustments. Policies will be dynamically adapted in response to changing circumstances to ensure a proactive and effective approach," Shen added.