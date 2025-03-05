Tencent's AI chatbot overtakes DeepSeek to top China's free iOS apps

(ECNS) -- Tencent's AI chatbot Yuanbao overtook DeepSeek to become the most downloaded free iPhone app on Monday, while ByteDance Doubao ranked fourth.

How does Tencent Yuanbao surpass DeepSeek?

Tencent Yuanbao has undergone seven updates since it integrated the full version of DeepSeek-R1 on Feb. 13.

The latest update was on Saturday, when Yuanbao launched its desktop version, equipped with HunYuan Turbo S AI model.

Hunyuan Turbo S model differs from slower DeepSeek R1 and Hunyuan T1, which require brief pauses before responding. Instead, Turbo S enables instant replies, doubling text generation speed and reducing first-word latency by 44 percent.

On industry standard benchmarks, Turbo S has demonstrated performance comparable to leading models such as DeepSeek V3, GPT-4o, and Claude 3.5 across areas including knowledge, mathematics, and reasoning.

On Feb. 18, Yuanbao integrated with WeChat Search, allowing more users to access DeepSeek.

On Feb. 25, the Ai chatbot introduced a function enabling one-click output of conversations by a long image. These practical updates have been well received by many users.

Now, Tencent products, including WeChat, Tencent Docs, QQ Browser, and QQ Music, have integrated into DeepSeek.

These advancements have helped bolster Tencent AI’s strong reputation.

Tencent told China News Network that its Yuanbao will introduce more innovative functions to enhance the AI application experience and meet users’ diversified needs.

Another update is expected soon, the company stated.

Apart from updates, Yuanbao also stepped up its promotions, with ads appearing across Tencent’s platforms including Tencent Music, Tencent Video, and WeChat Official Accounts.

From 2020 to 2024, Tencent applied for trademarks, including "Tencent Yuanbao" and "WeChat Yuanbao," across categories such as communication services, online services, scientific instruments, and advertising. Some trademarks have already been successfully registered.