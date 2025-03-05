LINE

PLA officer says his battalion now has stronger fighting prowess

Lieutenant Colonel Zhang Dongxu, commander of a combined combat battalion of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force, also a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, attends a group interview ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 5, 2025. (Photo by Kuang Linhua/chinadaily.com.cn)

Lieutenant Colonel Zhang Dongxu, commander of a combined combat battalion of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force, said his unit now has stronger fighting prowess thanks to intensive training, new hardware and inter-service exercises.

Speaking in front of reporters on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the officer said: "Over the years, my battalion has transitioned from an infantry unit to a combined group while advancing combat-oriented training."

"Each year, we conduct cross-regional exercises spanning northern grasslands, southern forests, eastern coasts, and the western deserts. Through all-weather drills, sweating through summer heat and battling winter frost, our troops have relentlessly honed their skills and enhanced their morale," said Zhang, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, which opened its third session on Wednesday morning.

He was responding to a question about his feeling as a battalion commander and what he thinks about the transformation of his unit.

Zhang recalled that in his second year as battalion commander, his troops were sent to a helicopter-assisted assault drill with soldiers conducting low-altitude aerial penetration over hills and forests.

"The aircraft brought us over hills, grasslands and forests. The rapid movements not only changed our angle of view but also forced us to adapt to the new battle pattern," he said. "The application of information technology has transformed combined combat forces like us and enabled us to carry out not only single-unit tasks but also multi-domain joint operations."

In recent years, Zhang said his unit has tapped into new combat capabilities through advanced weaponry and "information-firepower integration" tactics. Meanwhile, cross-service training with naval and air units has further tightened joint operational systems.

"All of us feel that our armed forces have become good at inter-service operations and we continue to bolster our fighting capabilities. Our confidence in defending the nation and overcoming adversaries grows stronger than ever," he said.

