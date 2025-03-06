Xi urges Jiangsu to play major role in national development

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with fellow lawmakers from Jiangsu during the third session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Photo by Zhan Zheng/Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged east China's Jiangsu Province, an economic powerhouse, to play a major role in the country's overall development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when taking part in a deliberation with his fellow lawmakers from Jiangsu during the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

Jiangsu should take the lead in integrating technological and industrial innovation, advancing in-depth reform and high-standard opening up, and implementing major national development strategies, Xi said, adding that it should set an example in pursuing common prosperity.

After listening to several NPC deputies' presentations, Xi said technological innovation and industrial innovation constitute the fundamental pathways for developing new quality productive forces.

To advance technological innovation, it is essential to modernize the industrial system and coordinate education, science and technology, and talent cultivation, Xi said, urging more sci-tech advances to be attained and turned into concrete productive forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with fellow lawmakers from Jiangsu during the third session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Photo by Sheng Jiapeng/Xinhua)

Xi called on the province to further deepen reform and opening up. It is necessary to keep in mind both domestic and international imperatives, promote urban-rural integration and regional coordination, optimize the layout of productive forces, and strive to promote high-quality development, he said.

He added that equal treatment must be ensured for enterprises under all forms of ownership, and that sustained efforts must be made to improve the business environment.

Xi urged the province to make proactive and coordinated efforts in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the implementation of other development strategies.

Jiangsu should strengthen its alignment with strategies such as the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and have a deep involvement in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

He also stressed continuous efforts in promoting all-around rural revitalization and integrated urban-rural development, as well as in consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, was present at the event.