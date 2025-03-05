Chinese medical team opens first specialty clinic for breast disease in PNG

(ECNS) -- The 14th Chinese medical team to Papua New Guinea (PNG) established the country’s first standardized outpatient clinic for women’s breast health at Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH) on Monday, according to Chongqing University Cancer Hospital (CQCH).

Equipped with digital breast ultrasound machines and biopsy devices donated by China, the clinic integrates screening, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

A doctor of the Chinese medical team to Papua New Guinea treats local people. (Photo courtesy of the 14th Chinese medical team to Papua New Guinea)

Deng Yongchun, deputy chief surgeon of the breast surgery department at CQCH and a member of the medical team, said that many PNG patients previously had to seek treatment abroad, facing high costs and complex procedures. The new breast specialty clinic will enable local women to access timely and standardized medical care.

According to the World Health Organization, most breast cancer patients in PNG are diagnosed at mid-to-late stages, with a five-year survival rate below 40 percent.

The new clinic is expected to help address this issue.

The medical team has introduced a tiered diagnosis and treatment guideline tailored to PNG’s healthcare system and trained the first four local breast specialists through theoretical training and surgical mentorship.

The team plans to collaborate with PMGH to establish a breast disease database and develop a remote consultation platform, leveraging Chongqing’s medical resources for long-term technical support.