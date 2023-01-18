China's optimized COVID response to benefit global economic recovery: FM spokesperson

As the overall epidemiological situation improves and life and work come back to normal at a faster pace, China's economic and social vitality and development potential will be fully unleashed, which will inject more confidence and strength into the global economic recovery, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

His comment came as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said on Monday that he certainly very much welcomes the easing of COVID-related restrictions in China, which is very much positive in terms of making sure that the supply chains function more efficiently and more effectively and will help bring inflation down.

"We have noted relevant reports. We have also seen that lately, more and more professional international institutions have said that China's adapting of COVID response will prove to be a boon for the world economy," Wang said at a regular news briefing.

Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, said in recent days that China's optimization of COVID-19 response will lead to stronger and more prosperous growth and contribute to global growth.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that China will achieve stable economic growth in 2023 and become the largest positive factor of the world economy.

Multiple international investment banks and financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Barclays and Natixis have revised up their forecast for China's economic growth rate in 2023.

"The Chinese government has taken the initiative to adapt its COVID response measures in light of the latest situation. This is a right step in effectively coordinating epidemic response and socioeconomic development," he said.