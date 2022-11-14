Minister, U.S. ambassador discuss science, tech relations

Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang and United States Ambassador to China Robert Nicholas Burns exchanged their opinions on China-U.S. science and technology relations on Nov. 10, according to a statement by the ministry released on Monday.

Wang briefed Burns on China's latest developments in science, technology and innovation. Wang said China will accelerate its implementation of its innovation-driven development strategy, facilitate the use of scientific and technological innovations to improve people's lives and well-being, and support efforts to tackle global challenges.