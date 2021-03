China issues report on U.S. human rights violations

China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday issued the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020.

The report said Washington's incompetent pandemic containment led to tragic outcomes and that American democracy disorder triggered political chaos.

Ethnic minorities suffered racial discrimination and continuous social unrest threatened public security in the United States, it said.

The report also drew attention to the growing polarization between the rich and the poor that aggravated social inequality in America.

The U.S. trampling on international rules resulted in humanitarian disasters, it added.

