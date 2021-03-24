President Xi praises overseas Chinese for their contributions

(ECNS) -- On Oct. 13, 2020 Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Qiaopi Museum during an inspection of Shantou, Guangdong Province.

After learning about the stories of overseas Chinese born in Chaozhou-Shantou region who had remained deeply attached to their homeland and given tremendous support to the construction of their hometowns, Xi spoke highly of their contributions.

Overseas Chinese born in this region referred to a remittance certificate and letter sent together in one correspondence as "Qiaopi".

It witnessed their immigration history and entrepreneurship over the past 150 years, as well as their affections for home and country. In June 2013, the Qiaopi archive was included in the Memory of the World Register, making it a shared heritage to all.