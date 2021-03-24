AI sleep management center opens in Hebei

(ECNS) -- An AI sleep management center has opened to the public in Qinhuangdao.



The center aims to ameliorate people's sleep through diagnosis, intervention and sharing modes based on the application of functional medical technology.



Functional medical physiotherapy is adopted to treat sleep disorders, which is harmless to the body and can improve sleep quality in 5 to 7 days, according to Wang Zijun, who is in charge of the center.



"We will first detect the causes of sleep disorders with the AI health risk assessment system (HRA). Then we apply different intervention equipment for various causes, for example, internal secretion, emotions and nervous system, etc," Wang said.



Through sleep intervention, the AI system can gradually reduce the excitability of brain neurons, thus contributing to better sleep.