American democracy disorder triggers political chaos: report

American democracy disorder triggered political chaos in the United States, according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020, which was released on Wednesday.

Influence of money in electoral politics essentially made it a money-led election, said the report issued by the State Council Information Office, adding that America's money politics has distorted public opinion, turning elections into a "one-man show" for the rich.

Public trust in U.S. elections was in crisis, said the report. According to Gallup's figures released in October 2020, only 19 percent of Americans say they are "very confident" about the accuracy of the presidential election, the lowest Gallup has recorded in its trend dating back to 2004.

Political polarization grew, said the report, noting that disagreement between Democrats and Republicans has gradually changed from policy differences to identity battles with increasingly obvious political tribalism.

Power checks and balances have mutated into veto politics, said the report, adding that the bipartisan divides intensified the veto practices inherent in the American system.

The post-election riots highlighted the American democracy crisis and the political chaos in Washington D.C. shocked the world, said the report.