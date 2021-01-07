U.S. Capitol breached by protesters, proceedings to count Electoral College votes halted

The U.S. Capitol was breached by protesters on Wednesday afternoon, a tense situation that has forced proceedings to count Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election to halt.

Lawmakers are reportedly being evacuated from their chambers, as protesters supporting outgoing President Donald Trump, a Republican, forced their way into the building, which has been placed under a lockdown.

"All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover," according to a message from Capitol Police.

The U.S. Congress convened in a joint session earlier in the day to certify President-elect and Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump.