China-Russia gas pipeline's southern section under full construction

The southern section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline went into full construction mode on Wednesday. It will connect the country's economic center, Shanghai, to this massive clean energy project.

According to the China Oil & Gas Piping Network Corporation, the southern section will run through Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu, and Shanghai. The pipeline will have a daily supply capacity of 50 million cubic meters when put into operation in 2025.

The northern and middle sections of the pipeline in China became operational in 2019 and last year, respectively.

Entering China via the border city of Heihe and running through nine provincial-level regions, the natural gas through the pipeline is supplied to areas including Beijing, Tianjin, and Heilongjiang.