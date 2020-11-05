Xi steers trail-blazing CIIE into platform bolstering global trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo held in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave another shot in the arm to the China International Import Expo (CIIE), a major platform he initiated to bolster global trade, by announcing a fresh round of opening-up measures Wednesday.

"Our aim is to turn the China market into a market for the world, a market shared by all, and a market accessible to all," Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the third CIIE that was convened as scheduled following the country's successful containment of COVID-19.

STRONGER IMPETUS

To achieve such an aim, Xi stressed nurturing new pacesetters of opening up, growing foreign trade innovatively, improving business environment, and deepening bilateral, multilateral and regional cooperation.

He said the country will continue to leverage the pioneering role of pilot free trade zones (FTZs) and free trade ports in steering opening up, introduce a negative list for cross-border services trade and open still wider in areas like the digital economy and the internet.

The catalog of technologies prohibited or restricted from import will be shortened, foreign-related legal framework will be more open and transparent, and intellectual property protection will be strengthened, according to Xi.

He said China stands ready to sign high-standard free trade agreements with more countries, and will work with related countries to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Notwithstanding COVID-19, China's pace of opening up has not been hindered but quickened. The items on the national negative list for foreign investment have been cut from 40 to 33 and the number of pilot FTZs has increased from 18 to 21.

With the foreign investment law taking effect on Jan. 1, foreign investors' interests receive better protection.