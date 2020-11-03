LINE

Xi's explanatory speech on CPC proposals for 14th Five-Year Plan, targets through 2035 released

An explanatory speech made by Xi Jinping on the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 was made public Tuesday.

Entrusted by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered the speech to the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Oct. 26 to 29 in Beijing.

The proposals were adopted at the session.

