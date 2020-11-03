Xi explains drafting process of CPC proposals for development plan, targets

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has explained at a recent CPC session the drafting process of the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Xi delivered an explanatory speech on the proposals to the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Oct. 26 to 29 in Beijing. The speech was made public Tuesday.